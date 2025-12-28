Fans Split Over Paige Bueckers’ New Nike Bucket Logo

There's no question that Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers is already one of the WNBA's most popular players, despite the fact that she has only played in one professional season.

The 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award winner wasted no time in proving that her elite offensive skillset would translate from the UConn Huskies (where she won a national championship earlier this year, which now feels like ages ago) to the professional game. And while the Wings did not have a successful 2025 campaign, Bueckers certainly does not deserve any blame.

Bueckers has been signed with Nike since September of 2023, and she became the first NIL athlete to design and launch a player edition (PE) shoe last December, when she was playing in her final collegiate season.

It was clear that this was just the start of Bueckers' partnership with Nike. And one would assume that a signature shoe and product line will be coming for the Wings star at some point soon.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers' Nike Bucket Logo Draws Mixed Reactions

On December 26, news broke that Nike has filed a new trademark for Paige Bueckers' signature logo with the logo, which looks like a bucket (as a reference to Bueckers' "Paige Buckets" nickname.

Several X accounts have now posted a photo of the logo, and many fans aren't liking how it looks.

"If that in fact is a dedicated logo for her… it is the the worst logo in basketball history," @LVpolitic wrote.

"I hope this is not the final logo @nikebasketball," added @TerrillCharming.

@RecruitBoss added, "That’s a pretty terrible logo".

"It’s kinda weak and a little hard to read," said @pR_from_da_dR.

"S*** look like a measuring cup 😂😂😂 she got the Pyrex cup on her shoe that’s wild," wrote @QuasiNoMoto.

Others actually like the logo. @kanya wrote, "it's tough idk why ppl hating".

"whoever designs player signature logos at nike deserves the world," @AlmightyyDun added in a comment to the @nicekicks X post about Nike's trademark application.

Could Paige Bueckers be Nike’s next signature athlete? 🤔



"🔥🔥," added @TrulyYours_Q.

"This is awesome. But also. It looks like a coffee cup," said @srajotte.

"DOPE!!! The PB inside the silhouette of a bucket…," said @GregNyse.

Ultimately, what matters most is how Bueckers feels about the logo. And if it's good enough for her then it should be good enough for her fans.

Then again, since the goal is for fans to buy Nike products that include this logo, it's important that it be well-received.

