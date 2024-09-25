Fans Suspect Kelsey Plum Threw Shade at Caitlin Clark With Cryptic 'Numbers' Remark
The Las Vegas Aces have advanced to the WNBA semifinals after defeating the Seattle Storm 83-76 on Tuesday.
Aces veteran guard Chelsea Gray produced an all-around solid performance. She finished the game with 12 points while adding 9 assists (some of which were world-class) and 4 rebounds.
While Gray's stat line may not jump off the page, her Aces teammate Kelsey Plum (who scored 29 points in the win) explained that Gray's impact isn't always shown through her numbers.
"A lot of people put up numbers — and that’s no fault of them," Plum said postgame, per Noa Dalzell. "But Chelsea impacts winning. Ask any player in the league, any high-level player, I guarantee they want Chelsea Gray on their team with five minutes left.”
Given what Plum said about "numbers" (which Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been known to put up), some fans on social media suspect that the Aces guard meant this as shade toward Clark.
"Caitlin took a draft lottery team to playoffs and is best player on a franchise. Chelsea Gray only has to hand the ball to Aja Wilson and get out of way. 😂😂," X user @scaryman42 wrote.
Another fan noted, "But it takes a special player to come out of college with a team who hasn’t made the playoffs in over a decade and first year make the playoffs . They always trying to throw shade."
"CC lives rent free in Plum’s head….lol," asserted a third.
There's no way to know for sure whether Plum was trying to throw shade at Clark, or was just offering well-deserved praise to her teammate in the moment.
What's for sure is that Clark will be looking to put up numbers against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.