Fans Suspect Unrivaled Sponsorship Could Forecast Caitlin Clark Involvement
The Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league has had quite a busy Monday.
In addition to announcing two new players (Rae Burrell is the Los Angeles Sparks and Jordin Canada of the Atlanta Dream), Unrivaled also released news of their sponsorship deal with State Farm in a series of X posts.
"Unrivaled has announced a multiyear sponsorship with State Farm, making them our exclusive home and auto insurance sponsor, as well as the presenting sponsor for our highly anticipated Club Selection announcement, set to release this Wednesday, November 20," wrote one post.
After Monday's announcements, there are now just two Unrivaled roster spots remaining. Of course, the hope is that one of them will be Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark.
And while Clark — who has a partnership with State Farm — wasn't announced, fans are hoping that State Farm coming on board means the 22-year-old has also elected to join the league.
In response to Unrivaled's partnership announcement, X user Andy Froemel wrote, "Caitlin Clark has a major endorsement deal with State Farm. You all may have seen the commercials airing for months during March madness and the NBA playoffs? CC is so joining Unrivaled."
"Oh #she will be player #36," said X user @MKBogg, clearly referencing Clark.
Another fan posted some of Clark's State Farm commercials and wrote, "uhhhh soooo state farm is proud to cover greatness and like a good neighbor state farm is there? (caitlin girl is this a hint that they got you, like this from ur burner acct i wont tell)".
Given that Unrivaled is announcing the rosters of their six teams on Wednesday, fans will most likely get their answer to Clark's Unrivaled involvement in the next 48 or so hours.