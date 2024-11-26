Fans Unsure Whether to Fear or Fawn Over 'Lethal' Paige Bueckers Eye Contact
UConn Huskies women's basketball icon Paige Bueckers has cultivated an impressive fanbase throughout her collegiate career.
The hype around Bueckers began back in high school but grew dramatically when she won the Naismith Trophy (which is given to the best player in women's college basketball each season) during her freshman campaign.
Fast forward a few years and now Bueckers is arguably the best player in college basketball and seems guaranteed to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft
Paige's appearance — specifically her blue eyes — has also attracted many fans to her over the years, and often becomes a point of discussion for those who follow her.
And this became the case once again on Monday, while Bueckers was being interviewed after UConn's dominant win over the Oregon State Beavers.
Bueckers was sitting at the broadcast booth postgame and stared straight into the eyes of the reporter asking her a question without blinking or breaking eye contact for 17 straight seconds.
X user @Orry47 posted a video of her staring with the caption, "The Paige Bueckers eye contact is LETHAL 😮💨".
Some fans are fawning over this display of eye contact.
"The way I’d be stumbling over my words," X user @kmmsb199 wrote.
"blue eyed behavior girl put them AWAY," added another.
And other fans found Buekers' unrelenting stare somewhat uncomfortable.
"bro just STARES lmfao she does not blink," wrote X user @bueckerstofudd.
Another fan added, "GIRL PLEASE BLINK".
This same sort of unflinching focus has got Bueckers this far — although she usually keeps it contained to the basketball court.