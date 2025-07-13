Fever Coach Cites Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Parallel Before Game vs Wings

The Dallas Wings are currently facing the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena on July 13. Both generational superstars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers got off to solid starts in the first quarter, as Clark finished with 7 points on 2 of 5 shooting from the field while Bueckers added 7 points of her own on 3 of 5 shooting.

Fever head coach Stephanie White has always emphasized defense, which is why she is seen as one of the more respected coaches in the sport. This is why she knows she has a tough task ahead of her in keeping Bueckers contained, which she conveyed when speaking with the media before Sunday's showdown.

"She just doesn't press, she lets the game come to her. The game seems so easy for her when she's out there. She plays with great pace, her decision making is really good. She's poised, she doesn't get too high or too low, she stays very much in that neutral mindset," White said of Bueckers, per an X post from Andy Backstrom.

"Her and Caitlin both, the way that they handle everything that comes off the floor, they handle it with such grace and maturity for young people. And I think you see that same kind of level mentality on the floor for her," she added.

Caitlin Clark praised Bueckers for how smooth her game is and that she plays like a much older player compared to her age before Sunday's showdown. Time will tell which of these stars gets the edge over the other in their first WNBA faceoff.

