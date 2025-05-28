Fever Coach Credits Angel Reese for Role in Region's Increased WNBA 'Exposure'
The Indiana Fever are playing a road game against the Washington Mystics on May 28. While most of the Mystics' home games are played at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. (which seats 4,200 people), this game has been moved to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, which seats 11,614 people for basketball games.
Of course, this venue change was to accommodate Fever star guard Caitlin Clark's massive fan base. But Clark won't be playing in the game because of a left quad strain.
While Baltimore doesn't have a professional basketball team, there have been several icons of the sport to come out of that area. The most notable in women's basketball is Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who was born and raised in Randallstown, Maryland, which is about 40 minutes away from Baltimore.
And when speaking with the media on May 28, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White shouted Reese out regarding Baltimore's basketball scene.
"Certainly, when you think about Angel McCoughtry, obviously, and Angel Reese, especially some of the women's players that have come out of this area," White said when asked about her impression of Baltimore's basketball scene, per the Fever's YouTube account.
"Maryland, in general, from a basketball perspective, they love basketball. Certainly competitive, elite players who have come out of the area. And so for us, particularly on the women's side, to be able to have exposure for the young people who are striving to make it to the college realm, or the WNBA, it's important for us," she added.
It's cool to hear White crediting Reese for helping grow women's basketball in Maryland.