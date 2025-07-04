Fever Coach Says Caitlin Clark Will Cover Technical Foul Fine From Crash Out vs Aces

Stephanie White's Indiana Fever squad producing a dominant 81-54 win over the Las Vegas Aces on July 3 (the first time Indiana has beaten Las Vegas since the 2019 season) didn't keep White from crashing out on the sidelines during the fourth quarter.

White appeared to be upset at an Aces player playing physical off-ball defense on Kelsey Mitchell while Indiana was on offense. The broadcast caught her reacting strongly to this and gesturing at the referee, who proceeded to call a technical foul on her.

This prompted star guard Caitlin Clark (who was sidelined for the fourth straight game with an injury) to jump out of her seat in excitement, then walk over to White while clapping and then high-fiving her. Moments later, Clark could be seen mouthing, "f*** yeah!" while still clapping, clearly hyped up about White's fiery display.

Stephanie White with the tech and Caitlin Clark is all about it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l6qfan6ujD — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) July 4, 2025

White spoke with the media after the game and dropped a great quote about Clark's reaction to her technical.

"Well, I don't know about frustrations boiling over. It's more so just making a point," White said of the technical, per an X post from Scott Agness.

"Caitlin said she's got me, though," White said while smiling. "She just got a bonus."

"Caitlin (Clark) says she's got me though," White said, smiling. "She just got a bonus." pic.twitter.com/2tHnD4GL7J — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 4, 2025

White is referring to the Fever roster all getting about $30,000 bonuses for winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup against the Minnesota Lynx earlier this week. While Clark didn't play in that championship game, she still got her fair share of the $500,000 prize to be dispersed to the whole team — and she seems willing to give her head coach some.

