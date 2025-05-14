Fever Coach Stephanie White Admits Angel Reese Related Worry for Sky WNBA Showdown
At long last, the rosters for all 13 WNBA teams are getting finalized, and the 2025 regular season is just two days away.
While the season starts on May 16, the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky on Sasturday, May 17, is inarguably the most highly-anticipated matchup to take place this weekend.
In addition to the iconic rivalry between second-year stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, both of these teams are entering the season with much to prove. The Fever are looking to assert themselves as WNBA championship contenders after adding a ton of firepower to their roster this past offseason, while the Sky are also aiming to show that they're a WNBA playoff team.
Both franchises hired new head coaches at the end of 2024, with the Sky bringing Tyler Marsh on board and the Fever bringing Stephanie White back to their team.
And when speaking with the media on May 14, White got honest about what concerns her regarding the Sky.
"How are we gonna keep those bigs off the boards. That's what's gonna be going through my mind," White said with a laugh when asked what will be on her mind when Saturday's game takes place, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness.
While White didn't mention Reese specifically, the fact that she led the league in rebounds per game as a rookie last season makes it obvious that she (along with fellow second-year player Kamilla Cardoso) is a focal point of White's concern.
White's worry is another of several compelling layers to this upcoming May 17 game.