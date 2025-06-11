Fever Coach Stephanie White Explains Why Dream Star Is One of Her Favorite Players
Behind a big second-half surge Tuesday night, the Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever 77-58 in WNBA Commissioner's Cup play, improving to 6-3 on the season.
Heading the charge was Atlanta's star guard Allisha Gray, who notched a game-high 23 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting. Fever head coach Stephanie White was quick to give the 2-time All-Star her flowers.
"She's one of my favorite players in the league," White told media postgame following Indiana's fourth loss in six games. "She's incredibly talented. She's gotten better every year."
Atlanta has no shortage of big name talent. Offseason acquisitions of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones have added All-Star caliber size to a team already boasting a strong backcourt with Gray and Rhyne Howard.
In the words of White herself, "they've got Olympians on this roster."
Yet on a star-studded roster, it's Gray who's managed to stand out, off to a red-hot start with career-highs in every major offensive category.
The 30-year-old was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month after a strong opening month, and currently paces the third-best scoring offense in the WNBA with 20.4 PPG, sixth-best in the league.
White gave her perspective on what makes the Dream guard so effective.
"She continues to just allow the game to come to her. She's aggressive to the rim. Her three-point shooting is really good. Great shooters get to the free throw line, she does that. She uses her size well. She plays off her teammates really well. She's a tough matchup."
After her strong night against Indiana, Gray has now scored 23 or more points in 5 of 9 games this season.
Mind you, she's done it all with remarkable efficiency, boasting a 50.4 FG% thank ranks fourth-highest among all WNBA guards, and a 42.3% from deep.
An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, Gray is raising the ceiling even higher in 2025. The results have been immediate and obvious, as Atlanta currently ranks third in the WNBA, only behind the undefeated Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty.
Gray and the Dream are back in action this Friday, hosting the Chicago Sky at 7:30 p.m.