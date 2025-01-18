Fever Coach Stephanie White Gives Insight Into What it Takes to Contain Caitlin Clark
While much of the women's basketball world right now is focused on Unrivaled, many Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark fans are still looking more toward the 2025 WNBA season.
A large reason for this is the intrigue around what the Fever will look like with Stephanie White (who Indiana hired to be their next head coach) at the team's helm. Given her past pedigree and track record of success with the Connecticut Sun (who she coached for the past two seasons), fans are expecting Clark to blossom into an even more versatile offensive threat than she already is.
White was featured on a January 9 episode of The IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) Insider. And at one point in the episode, she got honest about what slowing Clark down might require.
"I don't know how any college team can prepare for a Caitlin Clark, because you can't do it with one person," White said when speaking to Kelly Komara, who is the head coach of the Purdue women's basketball team.
"And you can't do it one-on-one, right? Like, it is a whole five-man team effort," White continued. Komara then got into a hilarious story about her failed attempts to contain Clark when her Purdue team were facing the Iowa Hawkeyes during Clark's college career.
Clark's first season in the WNBA proved that it's not only college teams who have a hard time containing her. And now Fever fans are keen to see how her generational talent continues to develop under the tutelage of White, who has a knack for maximizing her biggest stars.