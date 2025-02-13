Fever Coach Stephanie White Makes Telling Tamika Catchings, Caitlin Clark Comparison
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has been a pillar of the women's basketball community for over 25 years, both as a player and a coach.
Throughout that time, White has witnessed countless players go about improving their craft and pursuing greatness on a daily basis. However, only two seem to stick out in her mind in terms of obsessing over this pursuit to extraordinary levels.
White was an assistant coach with the Fever from 2011 to 2014 before becoming head coach for two years. Therefore, she was on the sidelines during the legendary Tamika Catchings' prime, when she won WNBA MVP in 2011 and then led the Fever to their franchise's first and only WNBA championship in 2012.
Therefore, to hear her compare Catchings' work ethic to that of Fever superstar Caitlin Clark speaks volumes.
White was featured on Purdue University's Presidential Lecture Series on February 12. And at one point, she discussed when she has seen from Clark thus far.
"So far she has been," White said when asked whether Clark is easy to coach. "You know, most great players want to be coached. They want to be challenged, they want to continue to be pushed outside their comfort zone because they want to be the greatest that's ever played.
"I don't want to put words in Caitlin Clark's mouth, but when you have somebody who works like she works on a daily basis, that is a perfectionist, that does things on such an elite level, they want to be the best," White added.
"I compare her work ethic to the only other player who I've seen that works like this is Tamika Catchings, who is the all-time greatest. One of the all-time greats."
While that's an extremely high standard for Clark to live up to, we imagine she'll be up for it.