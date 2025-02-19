Fever Coach Stephanie White Reveals How She Wants to 'Protect' Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has spoken at length about coaching her star player Caitlin Clark ever since her hiring was announced at the back end of 2024.
Of course, Clark being the Fever's franchise player was a large part of why White wanted to leave the Connecticut Sun in favor of Indiana in the first place.
When it comes to coaching a generational talent and global superstar like Clark, White can't focus solely on what's taking place on the basketball court. It's everything that comes with Clark, both good and bad, that White must take into account when guiding her team.
And White alluded to this when asked how she expects to manage Caitlin Clark during a February 18 interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.
"I think from my perspective, and from our staff and franchise, it’s how do we help her navigate all of this? How do we help her protect her peace? Because it can be a lot. How can we be a resource for her? It’s a different level now with social media and fan engagement. We want to be a resource and help protect her," White said.
She later added, "From a coaching perspective, keep the main thing the main thing. Help [Clark] protect her peace and then help her continue to grow on the basketball court. We let our players know sometimes you gotta minimize the noise around you and focus on what our job is. Our job is to put the best team and the best product on the floor that we’re capable of doing."
It's interesting to hear White say "protect her peace" several times regarding Clark, as that's clearly a focus for her as she enters what's sure to be an exciting and eventful 2025 season.