Fever Coach Stephanie White Sounds Off to ESPN About Physicality Allowed in WNBA

From the players, to the coaches, to even fans online, the officiating––as it pertains to the physicality allowed on the court––in the 2025 season of the WNBA has been targeted as an issue that needs to be assessed and addressed.

Robin Lundberg really is the only media person smart enough to ask about the WNBA's main issue, which is the WNBA Officiating.



No one else in the W media asking the players that question huh.. pic.twitter.com/EUaovXMtu5 — Mily (@DayDreamThis) July 18, 2025

Even ESPN host Amina Smith sardonically mentioned how the physicality has been “different” in the league this year to Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White on a segment of NBA Today on Monday.

And when White was asked to share her thoughts as to why that could be, she didn’t hold back.

“I think as players you will always be as physical as they allow,” White told Smith, referring to the length the referees will let physicality get played out on the court without calling it.

Here’s the whole ESPN segment today with Coach Stephanie White. Coach does mention how much more dangerous this team will be WITH Caitlin Clark when she returns. pic.twitter.com/LnC5cqJ5Xw — Ken Swift (@kenswift) August 4, 2025

“These are the ultimate competitors right? The best in the world at what they do. Any edge you get to win a ballgame, you’re going to take advantage of it,” she continued. “And I think the physicality is–because it’s being allowed to be that way––everybody’s stepping up to it, and everybody’s embracing it in their own way.”

White has not been shy to spotlight the issue since early in the season, when on May 24 White blasted the referees after the Fever faced the New York Liberty saying, "I thought she [Caitlin] got fouled. I think it's pretty egregious, what's happening to us the last two games," White said in the postgame press conference.

FOUL OR NO FOUL? Natasha Cloud locked up Caitlin Clark & was NOT called for a foul — even though Caitlin wanted one — while forcing the game-saving turnover! 🔓



Liberty beat Fever in a thriller, 90-88!



Clark (🔥🗑️): 18 PTS, 10 AST, 10 TURNOVERS, 6/19 FGM - 32 FG%, 2/12 3PM,… pic.twitter.com/lO3R7vaNAy — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 24, 2025

She went on to say, "The disrespect [by the referees] for our team, right now, has been pretty unbelievable. So it's disappointing that it doesn't go both ways, or it hasn't gone both ways.”

Fever head coach Stephanie White on the end of the game: pic.twitter.com/pLNI1tg7yB — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 24, 2025

White is not the only one this season to sound alarms about the officiating as Seattle star Storm Gabby Williams highlighted a reckless closeout resulting in an ankle injury that went uncalled, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve put awareness on the amount of unchecked physicality allowed to her star Napheesa Collier, and Los Angeles Sparks standout Kelsey Plum didn't mince words regarding the issue herself.

"I think people are frustrated with the consistency," Plum said to Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak On SI over All-Star weekend. "It's like a ticky-tack here, and then someone gets absolutely assaulted over here, and like, where's the line?"

Kelsey Plum on WNBA officiating pic.twitter.com/ikp9tWd2uC — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 18, 2025

If nothing else, the league is being put on notice now more than ever. As physicality continues to escalate and voices grow louder, it’s clear WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and league officials must take a hard look at how games are being called—or risk further fanning the flames of the growing frustrations around fairness of competition.

