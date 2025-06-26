Fever Coach Updates Caitlin Clark Groin Injury Status Before Sparks Game

On June 26, news broke that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will be sitting out of her team's June 26 home game against the Los Angeles Sparks because of a groin injury.

Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Los Angeles:



Caitlin Clark – Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/eErBMTmJLt — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 26, 2025

This announcement was made without warning to the basketball community, and also sent shockwaves of concern because there had been no previous indication that Clark was dealing with yet another injury, just a short time after being sidelined because of a left quad strain.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media before the Sparks game and provided several updates on the nature of Clark's injury.

"Late last night," White said when asked when she found out about Clark's groin injury, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I like to stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning and our [athletic training] staff do what they do best. But yeah, found out late last night, and then we'll treat it day-to-day."

When asked whether the Fever having back-to-back games played a role in this injury designation, White said, "I don't know that it's a factor from a physical standpoint, from an athletic training standpoint. Certainly in my mind it is, but at the same time, [Caitlin] has been shown that she's tough and she's a quick healer, so we'll see."

White later added that Clark had to have reported the injury on Wednesday because that's when she had an MRI. She also added that she can't speak to specific details on the nature of Clark's injury when asked whether the MRI showed a strain.

Steph White said Caitlin Clark reported pain to the training staff last night, then got an MRI on her groin.



White said CC is “day-to-day” and did not specify if the MRI showed a strain. pic.twitter.com/2q6TYowutF — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 26, 2025

The entire WNBA community is hoping Clark's groin injury is indeed a day-to-day thing.

Recommended Reading: