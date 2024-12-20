Fever Development Coach Relishes 'Once in a Lifetime' Chance to Train Caitlin Clark
On December 11, the Indiana Fever announced the hiring of Keith Porter to be their new Player Development Coach.
A press release from Indiana wrote, "Porter was most recently the Player Development Coach with the Connecticut Sun (2023-24), during which time he worked with current Fever Head Coach Stephanie White and played a key role in the development of All-WNBA First-Team member Alyssa Thomas, WNBA All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, and WNBA Most Improved Player Dijonai Carrington."
White becoming Indiana's head coach clearly influenced Porter to join her with the Fever. However, Porter revealed how there was another major influence in his decision when speaking with Syndicate Nation on December 11.
"I'm excited, I'm nervous... fully relocating and walking everything that I've pretty much grown here in Connecticut is a little scary, but I'm excited for the next chapter," Porter said when asked how he's feeling about the Fever hire. "Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I'm gonna have to train... a person who has the potential to be one of the greatest woman athletes ever with an extreme impact."
We presume Porter is talking about Clark.
He then added, "Also, going [to Indiana] as an opponent, one of the best fanbases you've ever seen. Like, games are electric in Indiana... To be on that side now, to see it... it's intense, but it's a good intense."
There's no doubt that Porter has an opportunity to be part of something truly special in Indiana for the forseeable future.