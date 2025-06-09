Fever Fans Agree About Caitlin Clark Quad Injury Update
When Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a left quad strain (which was announced on May 26), the announcement of the injury conveyed that Clark would be missing at least two weeks of action. After that point, Clark would be re-evaluated to see if she can return. Therefore, the first game Clark might have been back for was the June 10 showdown against the Atlanta Dream.
Monday, June 9, marks the two-week point from that announcement. And Fever head coach Stephanie White gave an update on Clark's status after her team's Monday practice.
"Not for tomorrow, no," White said when asked whether Clark would be playing on Tuesday, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.
When asked if Clark had been cleared for basketball activities over the weekend, White said, "I don't know if cleared is the right word. We're ready to start ramping back up... She has been allowed to do some practicing, not everything. And we're gonna be smart, and we're gonna be cautious, and we're gonna play the long game, and work her back in very intentionally."
While Fever fans were obviously hoping that Clark would be available for Tuesday's game, they're also in agreement that they're glad she isn't being rushed back, which they're making apparent on social media.
"I have ZERO issues with White being overly cautious & conservative when it comes to their franchise player that’s what they are supposed to do- that’s a testament to a good FO & HC looking at the BIGGER PICTURE and not small returns- take your time CC come back when your a 100%," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "Let her heal. I had a quad injury while playing basketball in high school & it takes some time before you're 100%. Caitlin should come back when she's fully healed."
"I am actually glad to hear that, don't rush things, she will need time to play back into shape gradually
and now we get to see Aari playing against a much tougher opponent tomorrow in Atlanta," added a third.
Fans are clearly contest with the Fever taking a cautious approach to Clark's quad injury.