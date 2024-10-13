Fever Fans Forecast NaLyssa Smith's Fate After WNBA Season Reflection
Indiana Fever player NaLyssa Smith had a rollercoaster 2024 campaign.
In addition to her on-court performance being up and down, she appeared to be constantly at odds with Indiana's fanbase and the WNBA fans in general with some of the comments she has made about her role with the Fever and playing with rookie superstar Caitlin Clark.
This has prompted a lot of speculation that Smith's days as a Fever player could be numbered, and was the main reason why we predicted she'd go unprotected by Indiana in the Golden State Valkyries Expansion Draft and end up getting rostered by the WNBA's newest team.
Regardless of what awaits in Smith's future, the Fever's X account posted a video of Smith reflecting on her 2024 season on Sunday.
"We were fortunate enough to be in the playoffs this year," Smith said in the video. "Even just being there, it was huge for us, just to say we were there as a young team. You know, it just shows what our future holds."
Despite Smith's positive mindset, fans are replying that the Fever's future likely won't include her.
"Good luck elsewhere," X user @SOULbeautifulme wrote.
Another fan noted, "Unfortunately it will be with another team."
"She was a great finisher around the rim and on transition. She will be valuable piece on any team. It was a pleasure lyss," added a third.
While Smith's future with the Fever remains unclear, she's certainly a talented player who is going to make an impact wherever she's playing in 2025 and beyond.