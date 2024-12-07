Fever Fans Incredulous Over Temi Fagbenle Not Getting Protected, Chosen by Valkyries
The highly anticipated Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft is now in the rearview mirror.
There were 11 players selected from the 12 current teams, with the Valkyries electing to not choose a player from the Seattle Storm. Those 11 players are Iliana Rupert (Atlanta Dream), María Conde (Chicago Sky), Veronica Burton (Connecticut Sun), Carla Leite (Dallas Wings), Temi Fagbenle (Indiana Fever), Kate Martin (Las Vegas Aces), Stephanie Talbot (Los Angeles Sparks), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx), Kayla Thornton (New York Liberty), Monique Billings (Phoenix Mercury), and Julie Vanloo (Washington Mystics).
Several of these selections were surprising; not because these players aren't high-level talents who the Valkyries would be happy to have rostered, but because fans believed they'd get protected by their now-former WNBA teams.
A great example of this is with former Indiana Fever forward Temi Fagbenle, who many fans penciled in to get protected in the days and weeks before the Expansion Draft.
Alas, she clearly did not, and now the Valkyries have chosen her.
Fever fans are expressing their surprise and sadness about Fagbenle no longer being part of their team on social media.
"INDY DIDN’T PROTECT TEMI ???" wrote X user Vanshay Murdock.
Another X user added, "Can’t believe she wasn’t protected," in response to an X post from the Valkyries about them securing Fagbenle.
Another fan noted the seemingly strong relationship between Fagbenle and Fever superstar Caitlin Clark by writing, "No one openly supported Caitlin on that team like Temi," along with a GIF of someone shedding a tear.
It will be interesting if Clark and the other Fever players post anything about Fagbenle leaving Indiana for Golden State.