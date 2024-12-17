Fever Fans See MVP Season Loading for Caitlin Clark Amid Workout With Stephanie White
Indiana Fever fans have been waiting patiently to see global superstar Caitlin Clark back on the court, as it has been nearly three months since Indiana was knocked out of the 2024 WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun.
However, the Fever might have gotten the last laugh, as they hired former Sun head coach Stephanie White (who mutually parted ways with Connecticut once the season ended) to help turn Clark and the Fever into championship contenders.
There has been a lot of hype about what White and Clark will look like when they're on the court together. But fans don't need to speculate any longer, as the Fever's X account made a post on Monday that showed a minute's worth of footage of Clark putting work in with White.
The post was captioned, "Caitlin Clark's first workout with head coach Stephanie White 🔥," and already has over 175,000 views in an hour.
Clark seemed to be working on specific aspects of her offensive game, such as floaters from various angles; all while being coached by White.
Fever fans are forecasting an MVP-worthy season from the 22-year-old since the video surfaced.
"The league is not ready for Caitlin Clark 3.0. MVP is hers to lose!" wrote one X user.
Another added, "league isn’t ready for caitlin’s revenge tour 😭
"2025 MVP CC is so loading - LFG!!" along with a GIF of a chef cooking in the kitchen.
"MVP SEASON. BOOK IT," said a third.
Hopefully this display will hold Fever fans over until the next video of Clark on the court is released.