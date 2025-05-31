Fans State Caitlin Clark's WNBA MVP Case After Fever Loss to Sun
The Indiana Fever fell to 2-4 on the 2025 WNBA regular season on May 30, losing to the Connecticut Sun (who entered the game with a 1-5 record) at home by a score of 85-83.
This was an extremely frustrating loss for the Fever, especially because of how poorly the Sun have played to this point in the season. Of course, the Fever are playing short-handed because of star guard Caitlin Clark being sidelined due to a left quad strain.
Indiana was always going to look like a shell of itself, given how important Clark being on the court is for their offense. Not only is she a huge scoring and playmaking presence, but she orchestrates the Fever's entire offensive attack (especially in transition, which is nonexistent without her).
Therefore, several people on social media are stating that Clark's case for winning the 2025 WNBA MVP award has actually increased after seeing how badly the Fever look without her.
"Caitlin Clark is so clearly the MVP by the meaning of the acronym," Women's Fastbreak on SI's Robin Lundberg wrote.
Iowa Hawkeyes insider David Eickholt added, "This only strengthens Caitlin’s MVP case because there is no reason the Fever should be struggling with THIS Sun team."
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is going viral for an X post that included him saying, "Caitlin Clark may win the MVP by not playing. The Fever now 0-2 without her and absolutely suck. Lost as 12.5 favorites at home".
The bottom line is that the Fever need Clark back on the court quickly before they dig themselves too deep a hole in the league standings.