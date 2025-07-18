Fever Guard Gives Angel Reese Flowers at WNBA All-Star Game Amid 'Negativity'

One of the greatest parts of the WNBA All-Star Weekend for fans and for players alike is that peers that players have spent their entire careers competing against can become teammates for a day or two. Even for players who are not participating in the All-Star Game but are present at the various events, the neutral territory creates a great atmosphere.

Perhaps the biggest rivalry in all of women's basketball right now is that between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. While these two have been rivals for some time, the Sky drafting Angel Reese and the Fever drafting Caitlin Clark in 2024 (who are notorious rivals from their college days) added a fascinating layer to this WNBA rivalry that has only increased with each game played.

But that didn't keep Fever guard Sydney Colson from showing Reese love on July 17 during a WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet reception event.

Yahoo Sports posted an X video of Colson speaking to Reese, where she said, "We're very happy for you. To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work. And with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you, how you carry yourself, and how you show up all the time. So keep being that."

Reese was clearly appreciative of these kind words from Colson.

"With all of the negativity that you receive I hope you know that a lot of us admire you." 🩶@SydJColson & @tplai55 give Angel Reese her flowers 💐📷 pic.twitter.com/xXTzLWlIgv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 18, 2025

It will be interesting to see the sort of reception Reese receives at the All-Star Game, given that it's on the Indiana Fever's home court.

