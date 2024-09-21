Fever Player's 'Heart All Lit Up' After Fans Flood Her Foundation With Donations
Veteran guard Erica Wheeler has taken on a leadership role this season for the Indiana Fever.
Despite playing fewer minutes than she is used to (14 minutes per game this season compared to 23.2 across her career), Wheeler is often seen enthusiastically cheering on her teammates from the sidelines.
She has also embraced her on court responsibilities, bringing ball handling and energy to the floor while spelling Caitlin Clark, and when playing sparingly alongside her.
All of the above has made Wheeler a fan favorite among the Fever faithful and Clark fans. One example of this came when she recounted a story of fans buying her dinner.
Erica shared her experience in Washington D.C. writing, "Nahhh yall Iowa fans are different.
I am getting dinner at this restaurant here in DC and I go to ask for my check, the waiter said “it’s already taken care of from a fan from Iowa State" in an X post.
Of course Wheeler's famous teammate has quite a connection with the state of Iowa.
But the gestures didn't stop there. Erica also said other supporters decided to start a buying her dinner trend of sorts, which she appreciated but asked instead that they donate to her foundation.
The Wheeler Kid's Foundation states a mission of improving the live's of children by helping to offer the opportunity to choose a positive path in life.
Donate they did. After practice, Wheeler was taken aback by the number of donations she received. She posted a scrolling image of email confirmations and the list was indeed quite long.
Wheeler followed that up by saying, "See yall got my heart all lit up with all these donations", and offered to give away a pair of tickets to the team's playoff game against the Connecticut Sun.
All in all, it was a cool display of the level of support the much-talked-about Fever have garnered this season.