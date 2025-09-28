Fever Player Vows to Do Better After Deleting Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Image

At one point during the third quarter of the Indiana Fever's Game 3 victory over the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, Fever guard Odyssey Sims seemed to injure her shoulder on one side of the court.

This prompted a pause in the action while Sims was attended to by members of the Fever's staff. While the players on the court were permitted to gather around Sims, injured Fever players Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, and Chloe Bibby were not allowed to check up on Sims from up close. Once they reached half court, a police officer met them there to ensure they didn't get any closer.

While nothing else really stemmed from this moment, the ESPN broadcast caught a video of the three Fever players standing in front of the officer (who was beckoning them back to their side), which went viral on social media.

Sophie Cunningham stood on business 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qC0HZX5Bww — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) September 19, 2025

In the wake of this game, somebody generated an AI image of Clark, Cunningham, and Bibby standing there with the police officer. This image made waves on social media.

It also caught the attention of Chloe Bibby, who included it on a September 27 Instagram post that was a collage of recent photos that was captioned, "Bench MOB things❤️‍🔥🫶🏻".

Chloe Bibby Apologizes for Using AI Image in Fever Social Media Post

The AI image is controversial for several reasons, one being that it's AI-generated art, which is polarizing because of ethical questions that stem from spotlighting that sort of art instead of something from a human artist.

What's more, there are racial undertones in the image that caught attention. And it's the combination of these that infuriated fans when Bibby included this in her post.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby (55) against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It seems that Bibby is taking criticism to heart, as she has not only deleted that image from her post but made a heartfelt apology on her Instagram story after doing so.

"Really sorry if I offended anyone with my post. That's not who I am and I need to do a better job at understanding the racial undertones and issues within this country," Bibby (who is Australian) wrote in her apology's caption.

She also added, "No excuse I need to educate myself in this area and I will 🫶".

I guess the W is pro-police if the police are black. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/fFcZOdy7Qt — Jenny O (@jortizie93) September 28, 2025

Props to Bibby for being willing to hold herself accountable. It will be interesting to see whether this apology leads to the women's basketball community moving on from what she did to focus on the two crucial Game 4 WNBA Semifinals contests on Sunday.

Recommended Reading: