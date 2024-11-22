Fever Recognize Kelsey Mitchell's Flamethrower Status While Playing in China
Indiana Fever fans are hopeful that star guard Kelsey Mitchell will be returning to their team in 2025 and beyond.
Mitchell produced the best WNBA season of her career in 2024. And this came at a great time for her, as she is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the WNBA's free agency begins in February.
It seems guaranteed that the Fever will place a "core" designation on Mitchell this offseason, which will cement her return to Indiana for at least 2025. But regardless of what Mitchell's future holds, her current form while playing for the Shanxi Flame of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) shows that she's focused on the present.
The Chinese Women's Hoops Show X account posted a highlight reel of Mitchell's most recent game with the caption, "Kelsey Mitchell tonight:
"23 PTS | 4 REB | 7 AST | 4 STL
"Shanxi secured a thrilling 84-80 victory over Beijing in a hard-fought road game, thanks to her clutch performance.
"She dominated the fourth quarter, delivering 11 crucial points to seal the win."
Soon after, the Fever's X account posted a graphic showing that Mitchell is averaging 27 points per game in her first three games overseas.
Fever fans are loving that Mitchell is continuing her scalding-hot WNBA scoring in China.
"Classic Kelsey! Been doing this!" one fan wrote.
Another fan noted, "Let’s go. Kelsey Mitchell dominating everywhere she goes".
"Great game Kelsey! ❤️🙏👍 Can’t wait until next season with the Fever! Splash sisters KM & CC!! ❤️❤️," added a third.
Another season of Mitchell teaming up with Caitlin Clark is surely at the top of many Fever fans' holiday wish-lists.