Fever's Kelsey Mitchell Shares Why She's Happy Caitlin Clark Fans Are on Her Side
On January 29, the Indiana Fever announced that they re-signed guard Kelsey Mitchell for the 2025 season.
The Fever's front office had made it clear all offseason long that bringing Mitchell back was at the top of their priority list, and anybody who watched the Fever last season (or throughout Mitchell's career in Indiana) can see why. Mitchell is a lethal and versatile offensive weapon who can score from anywhere while also seemingly making the correct play on every possession.
Specifically, her combination with Caitlin Clark in Indiana's backcourt made for an awesome dynamic that Fever fans were clamoring to see continue in 2025. And they've now gotten their wish.
Clark's impact isn't relegated to the court. Given her massive superstardom, all Fever players were placed under a microscope last season and were under scrutiny from her gigantic fanbase.
This could understandably be daunting. But during her February 7 appearance on the Easy Buckets podcast (alongside 2024 Fever guard Erica Wheeler), Mitchell explained her appreciation for No. 22's fans.
“Experiencing it, I love Caitlin Clark fans. But Caitlin Clark’s fans are different," Mitchell said. "C-squared, shoutout to you, gang. They are very passionate people and like, they gone ride or die.
"Let's just say, C-squared, I'm happy I'm on the right end of it," Mitchell added. She later said, "The only thing I will say about Caitlin Clark fans that I can appreciate, they’ll go everywhere she goes. I just think it's super dope though. They will literally go anywhere she goes, and so she has built that kind of platform. Like damn, that's lit."
Clark's fanbase is only going to build from here, which Mitchell will see first-hand next season.