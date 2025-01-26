Fever's Lexie Hull Receives Her Flowers After Unrivaled Breakout Game
After Rose BC's second Unrivaled game on January 20, much of the discussion surrounding the team was the playing time (or lack thereof) that Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull received.
Hull played 3 minutes, scored 0 points, and took just 1 shot in that loss, and Fever fans were feeling frustrated that Hull wasn't getting enough of an opportunity.
Hull was the topic of discussion once again during Rose BC's third Unrivaled game on January 25. However, the conversation has completely changed.
The 25-year-old looked like the best player on the court, as she finished the game with 19 points on 8-11 shooting in just 10 minutes played. Her back cuts and tenacity in securing offensive rebounds stood out, and clearly was a spark plug for the Rose, who improved to 1-2 on the season after defeating Mist BC 71-66.
After the game, Rose BC head coach Nola Henry named Hull the Rose of the Game, which meant she received a rose.
Women's Fastbreak on SI asked Henry about Hull's offensive breakout performance postgame, and she had high praise for Hull.
"I could never take credit for that,” Henry said when asked whether Hull's offensive spark was the result of something they discussed before Saturday's game. “Lexie, that’s just who she is, that’s just what she does at every level, everywhere she’s at.
"She finds ways to make an impact. It may not always show up on the stat sheet, but it definitely matters when it comes to the things she can do… to help you ultimately win basketball games," Henry continued. "I think Lexie does all those things. So I could never take credit for that.”
It will be fun to see how Hull continues to make her impact felt as Unrivaled continues, and how this time spent in Miami will help her when Indiana's 2025 campaign commences.