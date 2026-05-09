Five Under-The-Radar WNBA Players Who Could Steal the Show This Season

The WNBA is back for its 30th season—a big year for the league under a landmark new CBA. The W has more eyes on it than ever before, and names like A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers have meaning well outside the realm of women’s basketball or women’s sports in general.

Those stars drive winning and viewership numbers, but they also need role players around them. So, let’s give some love to some underrated players who could be in for a big season this year.

Kaitlyn Chen, Golden State Valkyries

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) signals to count the basket during a game against the Seattle Storm in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Chen spent her offseason playing EuroLeague basketball for USK Praha and balling out in Athletes Unlimited. Her hard work has obviously paid off. Not only did Chen make the Valkyries’ final roster as the primary backup point guard, but she also put on a show in the team’s season opener, recording 14 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists in 16 minutes off the bench. This could be a breakout season for Chen.

Zia Cooke, Seattle Storm

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Storm guard Zia Cooke (7) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard Ashlon Jackson (9) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

When it comes to Seattle, it’s all about the team’s recent draft picks. Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam, and Flau’jae Johnson will be the focal point of the Storm’s season. But Zia Cooke impressed with her speed and ability to hit tough shots in the Storm’s first regular-season game. She finished the game with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Sonia Raman’s system suits her well, and Cooke looks ready to put together a breakout season.

Pauline Astier, New York Liberty

May 8, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Pauline Astier (18) drives past Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) and guard-forward Kennedy Burke (25) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Pauline Astier is technically a rookie, but she has been playing professionally for years and has also suited up for the French national team. She played very well in her lone preseason game with the Liberty and got to start in New York’s season opener. It was a quiet game scoring-wise, but her ability to run an offense, set up her teammates, take care of the ball, and get to the rim was on full display. As she gets more comfortable with the Liberty (she missed most of training camp) and in the W, we could see some impressive performances from her.

Awak Kuier, Dallas Wings

Sep 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings center Awak Kuier (28) claps for her team during the second half against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kuier never showed much of her talent in the W, averaging just 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds over her first three seasons. After a two-year hiatus from the WNBA, Kuier is older and more developed and looks much improved. All eyes will be on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Arike Ogunbowale, and the Wings’ big free agency gets, but Kuier could end up stealing the show.

Nia Coffey, Minnesota Lynx

Aug 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey (12) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While Napheesa Collier is out, everything in Minnesota revolves around Olivia Miles and her development. We’ve also come to expect strong seasons from Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, and Natasha Howard. Nia Coffey, on the other hand, is a wildcard for the Lynx. She didn’t play much in her last few seasons with the Atlanta Dream, but Cheryl Reeve takes players like that and turns them into some of the best role players in the league. With Collier and Dorka Juhasz sidelined, Coffey will have ample opportunity to shine in the Lynx’s forward rotation.