Flau'jae Johnson Name Drops Caitlin Clark in LSU Star's New Rap Song
While Flau'jae Johnson is best known for being one of the best guards in college basketball and a 2023 NCAA national champion with the LSU Tigers, she is also busy building a name for herself as a rapper.
Flau'jae has been making waves in the music industry to the point where rap legend Lil Wayne collaborated with her on a song last season.
While Flau'jae competed against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark several times when Clark was playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, there's a clear mutual respect between the two. This was made apparent when Johnson said, "[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against, ever in my life," during a March 17 interview with Complex.
Flau'jae has name-dropped LSU icons like former teammate Angel Reese and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in songs before. And Clark can now be added to that list, as Flau'jae called her out in an awesome way during a song she posted on TikTok on May 9.
About halfway through the song, Flau'jae said, "Double-C on my jacket like Caitlin Clark".
This is surely also a reference to Chanel, which is known for its double-sided 'C' logo, while also being a reference to Clark's initials.
It's cool to see Flau'jae shouting Clark out in this way. Perhaps the Fever superstar will be adding this song into her pregame music rotation for the 2025 WNBA season.