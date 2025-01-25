Flau'jae Johnson Shares Benefits of Workouts With Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers
The No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers women's basketball team is no longer undefeated in the 2024-25 NCAA season, as they suffered a 66-56 defeat to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks on January 24.
Despite the tight score, the game always seemed to be relatively in control for the Gamecocks, who have now won 68 consecutive games on their home court.
Tigers star guard Flau'jae Johnson had a sub-par night offensively, as she finished the game with 13 points on just 6 of 18 shooting from the field. This pales in comparison to the 20 points and 15.6 field goal attempts she has averaged to this point in the season.
At one point in the fourth quarter, ESPN's Holly Rowe shared an interesting story about who Johnson was working out with to improve this past offseason.
"She has been working in the offseason with some pretty high profile training partners, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers," Rowe said of Johnson, per an X post from @nosyone4.
"She's learning a ton from Caitlin. One of the tips that has meant most to her is on playing fast but reading the defense slow," Rowe continued. "Learning how to go a little bit better. And Paige, the tempo and pace Paige Bueckers plays with is teaching her how to be better on that end, as well.
"I love that she's seeking out some of the very best in the game to sharpen her game," Rowe said of Flau'jae before noting that the Tigers star also has a new rap single that's releasing on Valentine's Day.
"First of all, I want that to be a three-on-three team: Paige, Caitlin, and Flau'jae?" Rowe concluded.
Perhaps Rowe will have her wish granted during a future Unrivaled season.