Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Flaunts $40,000 Winning Bet on WNBA Team

Legendary boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather earned his iconic nickname because he made an estimated $1.2 billion during his professional fighting career, which includes him producing an immaculate 50-0 record with 27 KOs, 15 world championships across five weight classes, a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games, and victories over other icons of combat sports like Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor, and Canelo Alvarez.

However, Mayweather's nickname continues to make sense in his retirement. While Mayweather hasn't fought in a professional bout since 2017, he continues to earn a staggering amount of money through exhibition fights (including one against Mike Tyson that will take place in the spring of 2026) to fund his lavish lifestyle.

But Mayweather now has other avenues of making money aside from boxing. In addition to owning real estate properties and other means of passive income, the former champion also loves to bet on other sports. And he has a particular affinity for basketball.

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NBA fans know that Mayweather is a familiar face sitting courtside at games, particularly at either Los Angeles Lakers home games or at Miami Heat contests, as he spends a lot of time in those two cities.

Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Massive Winning Bet on Las Vegas Aces

While Mayweather hasn't been spotted at a WNBA game yet, that doesn't mean he isn't paying attention to the league. And this was proven by a September 11 Instagram post that Mayweather made that showed a receipt of two winning bets he made on the streaking Las Vegas Aces.

Mayweather's post showed two betting slips where he initially placed $30,000 on the Aces to have more than a 3.5 point lead over the Los Angeles Sparks after the first quarter of their September 11 game. He then followed this up with a $10,000 bet on the same outcome.

The Aces outscored the Sparks 29-13 in the first quarter. Therefore, Mayweather cashed in on the combined $40,000 bet, earning a total of $76,363.65. His post's caption was, "I lost my N.C State bet but came back and hit them with the Aces. You win some, you lose some, All that matters is that I’m UP by the end of the day."

Mayweather would have been making a lot of money if he had been betting on the Aces throughout their current 16-game winning streak. But perhaps he'll continue to capitalize on the team as they begin their run in the WNBA postseason, which starts on September 14.

Recommended Reading: