Former Finals MVP Makes WNBA Return with New York Liberty

The WNBA's reigning champions have their eyes set on hoisting the trophy for a second consecutive season. And after their latest signing, their back-to-back championships dreams are certainly in reach.

6-foot-4 forward Emma Meeseman turned some heads Monday afternoon, committing to sign with the New York Liberty for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Her arrival won't be immediate, as she'll first need to get her visa approved, but it should provide a second-half lift for a star-studded New York group.

The decision marks a WNBA return for the 32-year-old, last seen with the Chicago Sky during the 2022 season. But despite her two and a half year hiatus, the Belgian forward has remained an attractive target on the open market, drawing interest from the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury before ultimately pledging her allegiance to the 15-6 Liberty.

A 2-time All-Star in eight WNBA seasons, Meesseman is perhaps best known for helping the Washington Mystics to their first championship in franchise history, winning the 2019 Finals MVP after pacing Washington with 19.3 PPG in the postseason.

And that's not to overshadow a productive WNBA career -- Meesseman averaged double figures in all but her rookie campaign and has started 186 of her 238 career games played.

More recently, she showcased her talents at the Olympic level, leading all women's basketball players with 23.3 PPG for Belgium.

It's a major move for a Liberty squad that was already sitting pretty to begin with, led by a vaunted big three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, the last of whom is set to return to play soon after missing significant time with a right ankle sprain.

But beyond their star power, New York boasts an impressive cast of supporting characters, giving the reigning champs a surplus of depth few squads can match up with.

Now the Liberty bolster it even further, adding size that just so happens to come in the form of a capable scoring option, whether it be off the bench or even slotting into a stacked starting lineup.

That's a scary sight for the rest of the league. The WNBA's top superteam just got even better.

