Former NBA Player Notes Why Caitlin Clark's Marketability Exceeds A'ja Wilson, WNBA
Caitlin Clark needed less than one season of professional basketball to prove that her college success would translate into the pro game.
However, it was clear before the 2024 WNBA regular season began that her massive fanbase and following would translate from the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Indiana Fever. This is a testament to Clark's ability to connect with her audience, which not only makes her beloved but also an extremely valuable asset to the sport of women's basketball.
Former NBA player and current basketball analyst Jim Jackson detailed Clark's value — and how it exceeds some of her WNBA peers — during a December 19 episode of "The Jim Jackson Show".
"It's certain people — I don't care if you're Black, White... it doesn't matter — that have it. That draw something. And Caitlin is one of those" Jackson said. "There's a reason why Steph Curry, who may not be the best player in the NBA, but he draws differently... he can be marketed differently than other players.
"And that's what I see with Caitlin Clark. A'ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA, but Caitlin is more marketable because people tend to resonate... And there is a race component to it, there always will be in some regards. But the player itself, the person, what she was able to do, how she resonated, how she drew eyes to the TV... The whole WNBA benefitted from the viewership increase because of the excitement from Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark," he continued.
"But from a pure marketing perspective, Caitlin Clark was it."
Jackson certainly has a solid point.