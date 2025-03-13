Former NBA Player Patrick Beverley Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has earned the admiration of many basketball icons during her basketball career. And the praise of her peers only lends credence to all the hype that Clark has around her right now, despite being just 23 years old and only having played one season of professional basketball.
This praise might mean even more when it comes from former point guards, who know first-hand how difficult of a position it can be. This is why it was cool to hear former NBA player Patrick Beverley showing Clark love during a March 12 episode of his Pat Bev Podcast.
"I walk in today, I'm on one side working out, Caitlin Clark on the other side," Beverley said when discussing the NBAPA gym in New York City. He later added, "I'm not the type to say wassup to interrupt your workout, because I don't like people to interrupt mine.
"She can shoot the s*** out of it," Beverley continued. "She can shoot the s*** out of the ball. And... I'm older now, so I got to get on that bike and stroll for a couple, five, six, seven minutes. So while I'm strolling... I'm looking at her shooting it. And she's one of those shooters where, if you know, as a gym rat, you guys know, like 'Damn, bro, why'd you throw that pass bad? Give me the ball in my chest.'"
He then added, "Oh, she's a gangster, as well. 'Throw me the ball the way I want it!'"
Clark clearly has Beverley's stamp of approval.