Former NBA Player's 'Lace' Response to Sparks Male Practice Player Tryout Turns Heads
On March 13, it was announced that the Los Angeles Sparks would be holding tryouts for male practice players during their upcoming WNBA season.
One X post announcing this news went supremely viral, amassing over 43 million views on the platform over the past three days.
There were numerous comments and responses to this post that made waves within the basketball community. Although perhaps the most notable is from former NBA player Nick Young, who had an interesting take about potentially taking part in these tryouts during a March 13 episode of the Gil's Arena podcast.
"I'm gonna make the team. I'm gonna wear a lace front," Young said during the podcast. "I'm trying to be Juwanna."
When other members of the podcast asserted to Young that is isn't a tryout for the actual Sparks roster, he responded by saying, "S***, for me it is. I'm coming with a lace front.
"You ain't got to worry about being dunked on. You know when you see somebody coming down the lane? Man, get that s*** out of here," he added.
Young carved out a solid playing career for himself, playing in the NBA from 2007-2018 and winning an NBA championship in 2018. In addition to his success on the court, Young's personality and penchant for going viral for hilarious reasons made him beloved among the basketball community. And these words regarding the Sparks' upcoming tryouts (which are set for April 12 at El Camino College in Los Angeles) are another example of that.
Time will tell whether Young actually shows up at these tryouts.