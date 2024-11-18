Former Sparks Coach Turned Wings GM Trolls After Winning Paige Bueckers Sweepstakes
The 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery on Sunday was one of the women's basketball community's most exciting moments since the WNBA Finals came to an end.
Although it was probably most exciting for Curt Miller, who spent the last two seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks before parting ways with the Sparks in September.
A few weeks after Miller left Los Angeles, he became the GM of the Dallas Wings. While the Sparks had the best odds of any individual team to win the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft on Sunday, the Wings actually had the best overall odds since they could have swapped picks with the Chicago Sky if Chicago had a higher pick.
But that ended up not mattering, as the Wings won the No. 1 pick outright, which put them in prime position to draft UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers with draft's the top pick.
Nobody knows this better than Miller, who just left the team with the best odds to win the Bueckers sweepstakes in favor of the team who will actually win it if Bueckers declares for the draft and they elect to take her.
And Miller made note of this on social media Sunday with an X post moments after the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery concluded that wrote, "Let’s Go!", which came along with a GIF of Matt Damon's iconic 'How do you like them apples?' scene in "Good Will Hunting".
While Miller didn't state directly, it appears obvious that he's directing this to his former team, who just lost the Paige Bueckers sweepstakes in devastating fashion.