Former UConn Player Questions Paige Bueckers' Aggression During Defeat to USC

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is having her offensive aggression questioned by former players.

Grant Young

Dec 21, 2024; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) moves the ball against USC Trojans guard Avery Howell (23) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team lost to the USC Trojans on December 21 in what was one of the most compelling games on the 2024-25 college basketball calendar.

While this game undoubtedly delivered for anybody who was watching, UConn fans aren't happy with the game's outcome, given that their team was defeated on their home court.

One sentiment that has surfaced several times this season is the play of UConn star guard Paige Bueckers; specifically about her role on offense, and whether she should be more aggressive in seeking scoring opportunities.

While Bueckers finished the game against USC with 22 points on 9 of 22 shooting from the field, some fans felt like she should have tried to take more control in the game's waning moments.

Former UConn Huskies player and three-time National Champion Maria Conlon expressed this sentiment during a recent "Husky Talk" podcast episode.

"I mean, [Bueckers] made some decently big shots the other day, but... the last two and a half minutes of the game, Sarah Strong wanted the ball and took over and did what we needed her to do on both ends," Conlon said.

She later added, "Sarah Strong misses the last free throw, Paige gets the rebound. Now, if you're Paige... if this is Diana Taurasi and she gets that rebound, is there any scenario on this planet where she kicks it out to Barbara Turner at the top of the key?"

While many who've seen this clip don't agree with Conlon's last take because Bueckers didn't have full control of the ball, it's interesting to hear her discuss Strong being UConn's most assertive player in the final few minutes instead of Bueckers.

