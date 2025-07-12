Gabby Williams Admits 'Nervous' Feeling About Being on Caitlin Clark All-Star Team

The two teams for the 2025 WNBA All-Star games were revealed on July 8. It was clear that Minnesota Lynx star and All-Star team captain Napheesa Collier wanted to select as many fellow UConn Huskies alumni as possible on her squad, as she ended up with Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart.

However, Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams, who is the fourth and final of Geno Auriemma's former Huskies players to be named to a WNBA All-Star team this year (for the first time in her career), was selected by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

The Fever and the Storm are the only two WNBA teams with three players competing in the July 19 contest. Clark selected her two teammates (Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston) while Williams' two Storm teammates (Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins) are also on Team Collier.

And this is creating some interesting feelings from Williams, which she conveyed when speaking with the media after Seattle's July 11 win over the Connecticut Sun.

After Ogwumike admitted that she's "sick" about Williams not being on her All-Star team, Williams added, "I'm obviously just happy to be there, honestly. It's my first one.

"The only thing that makes me nervous is like, I told [Ogwumike and Diggins], I'm gonna be like a little lost puppy on the other team. Like, I was looking forward to just following them around, and them showing me the reins," Williams continued.

She later added, "It is gonna be weird, I'm playing against my UConn teammates and my Seattle teammates. It's funny how that worked out."

nneka’s “im sick” about gabby not being on the same all star team + gabby saying skylar did the my shaylaaaa. I’m dead 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oEVtcOCuvY — 🏀 (@useyourlegs) July 12, 2025

While Williams might not know many players on Team Clark right now, she'll likely leave that weekend in Indiana with some new friends.

