Geno Auriemma Details How UConn Benefits From 'Infectious' Play of Paige Bueckers
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team improved to 18-2 in the 2024-25 NCAA season and 9-0 in the Big East Conference on Wednesday, as they blew through the Villanova Wildcats by a score of 100-57.
Superstar guard Paige Bueckers produced perhaps the most well-rounded performance of her season to this point, as she finished the game with 21 points (on 8-11 shooting, including 3-3 from three-point range), 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and just 1 turnover in 26 minutes played.
Bueckers was also playing great defense all game long, which seemed to propel her Huskies team to what ended up being an easy win.
After the game ended, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma spoke about what he saw from Bueckers against Villanova.
"There's a way that Paige manages a game that, it feels like she has complete control of the game and she can do whatever she wants," Auriemma said, per an X post from SNY. "When she's in the game and everybody is looking at her and everybody is waiting to see what she's gonna do, then for her to go off like she did today, it's infectious."
He then continued, "Everybody catches it, and it starts to feed itself and she has that effect. So I'm really excited about where she is right now.
"They told me I took her out before her triple-double, I said I don't pay attention to that stuff. I should, but I don't," he continued.
While Bueckers probably would have wanted a shot at that triple-double, we imagine she's still feeling pretty good about her performance.