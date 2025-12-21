Geno Auriemma Explains ‘Aura’ Around UConn Star Sarah Strong

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team had big shoes to fill when superstar guard Paige Bueckers left the team for the WNBA last season. Luckily for Geno Auriemma, he already had two of the best players in the country on his team.

These two players are Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. Both of these stars were crucial aspects of UConn winning the 2025 NCAA national championship, and both have continued to improve in this current 2025-26 season. Fudd (who many believe should be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft) is shooting at an absurd clip and playing great defense, while Strong has made major strides in her sophomore season.

What's perhaps most impressive is how well-rounded Strong's game is, which was shown by her tallying 23 points in 10 of 18 shooting from the field (including 3 made three-pointers), 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 34 minutes played during UConn's dominant 90-64 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes on December 20.

Dec 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) returns up court against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Geno Auriemma Praises Sarah Strong's "Aura" After UConn Win

Geno Auriemma spoke with the media on December 20 and sent a strong message about his star sophomore.

"I mean, you saw it tonight. It's like there's a halo over her — and I don't mean in a religious way — but it's like there's an aura that she has, where it never appears that she's in a rush to do anything, to go from one place to another, to hurry up and go for a play. There's never a shot where she goes, 'Should I shoot this or not?' Everything she does just seems to flow from a place where the game is like in her soul, you know?" Auriemma said of Strong, per a YouTube video from Storrs Central.

"If there's a loose ball that comes, and it's on the floor and bouncing around, and she slaps it once, it comes back to her hand," Auriemma continued. "She just has a knack. And a thing that people don't know, because they probably don't see it, she's a quiet kid in a lot of ways on the court. But she asks a lot of questions. And a lot of kids are either not confident enough, not mature enough. But Sarah asks a lot of questions, because she wants to know everything about what we're gonna do that night.

Geno Auriemma said there’s an “aura” about Sarah Strong when she has the ball in her hands.



Added that nothing takes her by surprise since she asks so many questions during practice.



“The game is in her soul.” — Jake McCreven (@mccrevenjake) December 20, 2025

"She's always prepared. Nothing takes her by surprise... She is growing in so many ways, and she helps her teammates grow, as well," Auriemma concluded of Strong.

Strong's continued growth is the most impressive thing about her sophomore season. And the fact that she still has room to improve is terrifying for opposing teams.

Recommended Reading: