Geno Auriemma Gets Honest on How UConn Has ‘Bailed Out’ Azzi Fudd

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team begins its defense of its 2025 NCAA national championship on November 4, as Geno Auriemma's squad (which is the country's No. 1-ranked team right now) takes on Louisville on Tuesday to start its 2025-26 season.

There's a lot of intrigue regarding how the Huskies will fare on the court this season. While there's no question that this is one of the most talented teams in the country, this is the first time that superstar Paige Bueckers isn't on Auriemma's roster since the 2019 season.

Not only will this change how UConn's offense functions and where they get their buckets from, but Bueckers was the clear leader of last season's national championship-winning team. And that leadership was arguably more vital to the Huskies' success than her scoring presence.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates in the second half during the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.

There are a lot of expectations for star guard Azzi Fudd to pick up where Bueckers left off last season, both when it comes to getting buckets and leading the Huskies squad on the court. And given the amount of top-tier talent Fudd (and every other UConn player) has played alongside to this point, this increased role could create a feeling of pressure for Fudd in what's going to be her final college season.

Geno Auriemma Addresses How Azzi Fudd Must Grow in Final Season

Geno Auriemma spoke about Fudd's added role as part of a feature on Fudd that ESPN's Katie Barnes published on November 4. And he got blunt about Fudd's UConn career to this point.

"I've been saying this about our guards in general, and now Azzi in particular. I think they were bailed out a lot during their careers here. If they did it that night, great. If they didn't, that's OK. We would still have plenty to win with," Auriemma was quoted as saying.

"These guys have benefited from all those other guys that have been around, and now it'll be a real growing thing for Azzi to take on that role that those other guys had," he added.

Azzi Fudd, the Most Outstanding Player of last season’s Final Four, has shown her peak powers only in small glimpses. Now she’s ready to level up for UConn’s repeat bid. https://t.co/fCKLEch2G0 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 4, 2025

In other words, Auriemma is saying that Fudd could have off nights on offense because she had so much talent around her, and has never been UConn's leading scorer. However, she (and Sarah Strong) are now assuming that role for the 2025-26 season, which means that Fudd can't expect to be "bailed out" by her teammates.

Fudd's performance in UConn's season opener against Louisville on Tuesday will speak volumes about what her final college season might look like.

