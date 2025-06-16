Geno Auriemma Gives 'Aggressive' Azzi Fudd UConn Offseason Update

The UConn Huskies women's basketball program still hasn't fully turned the page from winning the 2025 NCAA national championship against the South Carolina Gamecocks back in April. And they're well within their rights to continue to celebrate head coach Geno Auriemma's 12th national title all throughout this offseason.

However, the 2025-26 Huskies team (which will be without star guard Paige Bueckers, as she's now hooping for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA) has gotten back to the basketball court. And on June 16, Auriemma spoke about where the team stands, along with offering some interesting updates on stars Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong.

"You know, we haven't done much. We started maybe around June 1st, when summer school started. So we've got two weeks left, this week and next week," Auriemma said, per an X post from Storrs Central. "Obviously, [the players] are not in great shape, because they don't need to be. Rest of April, all of May, they were in the gym. But not serious.

"But now, these last two weeks, I've got to tell you: I've never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged, and wanting to do a lot. And that's probably stood out more than anything," Auriemma added. "And you remember the way Sarah was in that last game. She's way better. So those two things really stood out these last two weeks."

You can see the excitement on Auriemma's face as he's talking about the improvements he has seen from his two best players this offseason. This surely bodes well for the Huskies' chances of repeating as champions.

