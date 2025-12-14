Geno Auriemma Makes ‘Coaching Isn’t as Fun’ Admission After UConn Blowout

The No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced perhaps the most impressive win of their 2025-26 NCAA season to this point by dominating the No. 16-ranked USC Trojans by a score of 79-51 on December 13.

Geno Auriemma's UConn squad took control of this game early and never stepped their foot off the gas pedal. They were beating USC 23-9 after the first quarter and amassed a staggering 39-17 lead headed into halftime. While USC played slightly better in the second half, the Huskies were essentially on cruise control on the Trojans' home court and secured a win against what should have been one of the toughest non-conference opponents on their schedule this season.

Per usual, UConn was led by star guard Azzi Fudd, who finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 29 minutes played. Standout sophomore Sarah Strong added 14 points and 7 rebounds, Ashlynn Shade scored 15 of her own points, and Bianca Quiñonez added 12.

Dec 7, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) returns up court against the DePaul Blue Demons in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As for the Trojans, elite freshman Jazzy Davidson (who Geno Auriemma said was the best freshman in the country before the game) was limited to 10 points, largely because of Azzi Fudd's fantastic defense on her, and sophomore guard Kennedy Smith scored 16.

Geno Auriemma Reveals UConn Illness Issue After USC Rout

While Geno Auriemma typically tends to be somewhat subdued on the sidelines, he appeared to be even quieter than usual on Saturday night. And this wasn't because his squad was playing so well (at least not in full), which he explained when speaking with the media after the win.

“I’ve got this cold, I can’t even yell. I can’t even yell at them. Yeah, coaching isn’t as fun," Auriemma said, per an X post from Daniel Connolly of UConn WBB Weekly.

It's worth noting that Auriemma's "coaching isn't as fun" admission was tongue-in-cheek, as many of his comments typically are. But he does seem to love poking and prodding at his players, which is why his inability to yell at them because he wasn't feeling well surely made the USC game less fun for him.

Auriemma isn't the only important piece of the Huskies' success who was under the weather on Saturday, as he also said that Sarah Strong is not feeling well with a stomach issue.

“She wasn’t herself at shootaround, at practice yesterday," Auriemma said of Strong, per another X post from Connolly.

Hopefully Auriemma and Strong will be back to 100% when UConn plays Marquette on December 17.

