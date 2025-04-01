Geno Auriemma Makes Sentimental 5-Word Paige Bueckers Admission After UConn Win
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after their 78-64 defeat of the USC Trojans on March 31.
This is the 16th time in the past 17 seasons that UConn has advanced to the Final Four, which is a truly staggering stat that depicts the dominance Geno Auriemma has amassed during his legendary tenure running the program.
However, this one might feel a bit different than the rest, considering it's the last time that star guard Paige Bueckers will play in a Final Four game and potentially compete for a national championship.
Auriemma spoke with the media postgame, and spoke extremely highly of his star player.
"She believes in herself, whether you believe in her or not, and I happen to believe in her 100,000%," Auriemma said of Bueckers, per an X post from SNY. "For her to get all the attention she gets, all the demands on her life... and still be able to deliver."
Auriemma then took a long pause, gathered himself, and continued, "I thought she was a unique individual when I saw her in high school, and she's very unique. So she's now between 1 and 1,000 when I say unique, and I think she's closer to one, or two, or three, of [the] most unique players I've ever coached.
"I'm really gonna miss her," Auriemma then whispered. He then smiled and said, "I can't say that out loud."
Auriemma is not known for conveying his emotions in front of the camera, so his admitting "I'm really gonna miss her" about Bueckers speaks volumes.
Even non-UConn fans must respect the relationship these two Huskies legends have cultivated.