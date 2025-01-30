Geno Auriemma Notes UConn Is 'Still Not Where We Need to Be' Despite Winning Streak
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team won their 10th consecutive game on January 29, as they defeated DePaul by a score of 84-58.
While star guard Paige Bueckers only scored 8 points, both Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen scored 17 points apiece which was enough to propel the Huskies to another victory.
Their last loss came against the USC Trojans on December 21, in what was a thrilling game from start to finish. Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma spoke with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod after the game. And while he noted his team's improvement since that defeat, there's still work to be done.
"I thought we did a great job keeping them off the boards. I thought that was [the] number one priority today, so I was really proud of that," Auriemma said, per an X post from SNY.
"We've been good since we got back from Christmas, and our defense has been really good. It was good again tonight," he continued. "If we're shooting the ball well then obviously things go great for us.
"It's February this weekend, and we're still not where we need to be. So we've got a lot of work to do yet," Auriemma added.
Of course, no coach is ever going to admit that their team is a finished product in the middle of the regular season. But if the Huskies can produce 84 points on an off-night offensively from Bueckers, that's a solid sign.
But can they afford such an off night from their best player once the 2025 NCAA Tournament begins?