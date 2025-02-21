Geno Auriemma Ribs Paige Bueckers With Comparison to Sarah Strong as a UConn Freshman
Geno Auriemma has coached a ton of the world's best women's basketball players during his 40 seasons as the head coach of the UConn Huskies program.
What's particularly cool about this is that these players often overlap in his program, which means each future superstar gets to learn from their veteran teammates.
Then again, given that each player and each team is going to have their own personalities, this doesn't necessarily mean that each team's star is going to heed the example that their predecessors provided them — which could be good or bad, depending on the players.
In Auriemma's opinion, the latter could be the case this year with superstar senior Paige Bueckers and freshman Sarah Strong, which he hilariously alluded to with a story during his February 21 appearance on The Athletic Women's Basketball Show.
"Sarah loves being coached, Sarah looks right through you, like right into your soul when you're talking to her," Auriemma said about Strong. "She loves being coached, she asks a lot of questions, she wants to learn more than anything in the world.
"[She's] a 180 from Nika [Muhl] and Paige [Bueckers] when they were freshmen, when I had to convince them that I knew what I was talking about," he added.
"I actually made this comment one time to Paige when she was a freshman. I said 'Listen: I'm so grateful that after 35 years of coaching, I finally had somebody come to my program that could show me everything I was doing wrong. So I can't tell you how grateful I am for this experience.'"
This hilarious story seems to perfectly encapsulate the relationship that Bueckers and Auriemma have cultivated with each other over the past five seasons.