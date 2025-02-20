Geno Auriemma Rips 'Nonsense' UConn Performance at Halftime of Seton Hall Win
The No. 5 ranked UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced a dominant 91-49 win over Seton Hall on February 19, improving their record to 25-3 in the 2024-25 season.
There was little doubt the Huskies would secure a victory against this Big East opponent, especially after the masterful performance they produced against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 16.
As great as they played for 40 straight minutes during that South Carolina game, UConn came out a little bit flat against Seton Hall. While this probably didn't cause worry for any Huskies fans, head coach Geno Auriemma certainly wasn't happy about his team's first-half effort, which he conveyed during a halftime interview with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod.
"No momentum carried over into this game. No momentum at all," Auriemma said, per an X post from @ShowCaseShabazz. "I said after the South Carolina game that we would get out-rebounded tonight, and I think we are getting out-rebounded."
UConn finished the game with 35 rebounds, compared to Seton Hall's 21. And for what it's worth, UConn was winning 41-26 at the half.
"You know, kids are immature today, man. We go down there and we get a great win, and they think that win is going to make these guys roll over," Auriemma continued. "They played harder than us, they're more aggressive, this is nonsense. And then there's more fouls called today than there was in the entire South Carolina game.
"We got a lot of work to do in the second half, I'll tell you that," he concluded.
Hopefully, his Huskies outscoring Seton Hall 50-23 in the second half was enough to appease Auriemma.