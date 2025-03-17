Geno Auriemma's 5-Word Reaction to UConn NCAA Tournament Bracket Speaks Volumes
The entire bracket for the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament has been revealed. And arguably the biggest piece is news to come from it is that the UConn Huskies and USC Trojans are in the same region, which means only one of them will make it to the Final Four.
While that's newsworthy in and of itself, the fact that UConn is a No. 2 seed in the tournament is raising some eyebrows, considering many believe that they're the favorite to win the entire thing. However, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma doesn't seem too perturbed about this seeding, which he conveyed when speaking with the media on March 16.
"I thought it was great," Auriemma said when asked what he thought about the bracket, per an X post from SNY. He then added, "I don't think there's any surprises that pop up in these brackets. I mean, you kind of put two and two together, and you start to realize that there's only so many teams that they can put in certain places. And then after you see one bracket, you can start to do process of elimination."
He later added, "As I told everybody up there, there's no easy brackets, there's no one bracket that's harder than the others, there's no easy matchups, there's no somebody's got a tough road, somebody's got an easy road. You go where they tell you and you play who they tell you. It's been like that from day one."
There's no doubt that Auriemma will have his team in the right headspace for this March Madness tournament by the time of their first game.