Geno Auriemma’s ‘Greatest Ever’ Point Guard Pick Raises Eyebrows

Legendary UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has coached many of the best women's basketball players in history.

Throughout his iconic 41-year career running UConn's program (which includes him winning 12 NCAA national championships), Auriemma has helped mold many talented, blue-chip prospects into WNBA superstars. There's even a case to be made that UConn has made more superstars of the sport than every other college in the country combined.

There's also no question that one of the most successful players Auriemma has coached is Sue Bird. Not only did Bird win two NCAA championships, three Nancy Lieberman Awards (which is given the the best point guard in women's college basketball each season), and was the 2002 Naismith National Player of the Year at UConn, but she went on to become an all-time great in the WNBA.

Bird was a four-time WNBA champion and a 13-time WNBA All-Star, but she holds the record for the most assists in league history (3,234), games played (580), and All-Star selections. She also won five Olympic gold medals with Team USA. That's a pretty impressive resume.

And Bird was honored by Auriemma and her former UConn program by having her No. 10 jersey retired before the Huskies' December 7 game against DePaul University.

Former UConn Huskies player Sue Bird is honored with the retirement of her jersey number along with UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma before the start of the game against DePaul University at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on December 7, 2025.

Geno Auriemma Shares 'Greatest Point Guard Ever' Opinion

Auriemma has become known for joking around and prodding at his former players, most notably with Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers. But he can also get sentimental when it's time to, and he has shared a lot of kind words about his past pupils.

Another great example of this came when Auriemma was speaking during Bird's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. At one point during his speech, Auriemma called Bird, "The greatest point guard ever in the history of basketball, men's or women's," according to an X post from Daniel Connolly of UConn WBB Weekly.

This stance even took Sue Bird aback, who responded, "You never said that before in front of me."

Geno on Sue Bird: "The greatest point guard ever in the history of basketball, men's or women's."



Sue Bird: "You never said that before in front of me."

There isn't much debate about whether Bird is worthy of being considered the greatest women's basketball point guard in history. However, Auriemma calling her the GOAT point guard for both the men's and women's game is noteworthy.

Perhaps Auriemma is a little bit biased. But Bird does deserve to be in the conversation, given all that she accomplished across her collegiate, professional, and international career. And it's cool to hear Auriemma giving Bird her flowers.

