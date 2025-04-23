Geno Auriemma's NCAA Championship Ring Collection Flex Fires UConn Fans Up
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team's 2025 NCAA championship game win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6 marked the 12th national title of legendary head coach Geno Auriemma's career.
While that is already extremely impressive, add that on to the fact that he has led his team to 24 Final Four appearances and 30 conference tournament championships means that Auriemma has won UConn a ton of hardware.
Typically, a women's basketball team receives rings when they win an NCAA championship, appear in the Final Four, and win their conference tournament. While it's unclear whether Auriemma and the Huskies get rings for their conference tournament victories, they definitely do for the Final Four and NCAA championships.
This means Auriemma has an absurdly vast ring collection, which he flexed for an April 23 social media post by UConn.
The post's video shows Auriemma looking at his championship ring collection and saying, "How am I going to get all of these on?"
After trying some of the rings on for a moment and looking at his collection, he added, "After a while, you run out of shapes, you run out of styles. It's a good problem to have, right?"
He then picks up all his rings, drops them on the table, and smiles to the camera.
Huskies fans are loving this unsubtle flex from Auriemma.
"This has to be the craziest flex I’ve ever seen," SLAM Online's Tyler DeLuca wrote.
Another added, "luigi stay stuntin’ on everyone 😭".
"🐐 problems," wrote a third.
Auriemma certainly deserves to bask in his program's continued success, as he surely will for the whole summer.