Geno Auriemma Sounds Off On ‘Void’ Created By Connecticut Sun Sale

On March 27, news broke that the Connecticut Sun WNBA franchise had been sold by the Mohegan Tribe for $300 million to the Fertitta family. As a result, the Sun's franchise will be relocating to Houston, which had been marked as a potential destination for a WNBA expansion franchise.

The Sun's franchise had been in Connecticut since 2003, and this now means that the UConn Huskies are the only women's basketball team in the state.

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Geno Auriemma's Comments on Connecticut Sun Sale Speak Volumes

Of course, the UConn women's basketball team is ran by the legendary Geno Auriemma, who has been at the program's helm for over 40 years.

Auriemma was asked about the Sun getting sold after his UConn squad beat North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on March 27 and offered his typical candor.

"Well, yeah. I mean, I think the people at Mohegan Sun, I think they stepped up when they were needed. And brought a team to Connecticut, as Connecticut deserves to have a team. Because we're a proven... where people will support women's basketball. So then, now [with the Sun] moving, I think it leaves a void," Auriemma said, per a YouTube video from Storrs Central.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"They had a great fan base. And it wasn't only like UConn fans, and only fans only went when UConn players came. They did a great job of establishing their own fan base, and it was a rapid fan base. And it provided a lot of energy and a lot of passion for those teams. And they had successful teams on the court. Unfortunately, that's the world right now.

"Right now, that's kind of how it is. At one time, the NBA owners owned everything. Then it started to slip away," Auriemma continued. "And now it's coming back. Now, pretty much, the majority of the teams that are coming in are gonna be sort of, kind of, NBA-centric, you know? And that's where the money is. And the players want a lot of money. And so the league is selling franchises for a lot of money. And the guys at Mohegan made a lot of money. Everybody wins."

He later said, "It's hard to get free agency to [come to Connecticut]. What's your choice, Chicago, Dallas, LA, Las Vegas, Atlanta. No disrespect, free agents, it was hard to get them to go to Uncasville. You know?"

Geno Auriemma’s full comments on the Connecticut Sun sale:



“I think it leaves a void.”



Interesting to hear him mention that Connecticut wasn’t a free agency destination



🎥: @StorrsCentral pic.twitter.com/oCsbKQmqMo — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) March 28, 2026

It's hard to imagine that UConn can get any more popular in Connecticut. But if they can, the Sun's exit might be how.